iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. 10,215,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,637,110. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $81.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

