iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,546 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after buying an additional 609,911 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,060,000 after buying an additional 286,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,210. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

