iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,952,145. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

