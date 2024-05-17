iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,153,000 after acquiring an additional 282,319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $127,411,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,725,000 after purchasing an additional 350,440 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $265.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.00.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

