iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.98

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.98 and last traded at $125.64, with a volume of 26276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

