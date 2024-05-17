iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.98

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.98 and last traded at $125.64, with a volume of 26276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.90.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.45.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
