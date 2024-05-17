iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.67

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.67 and last traded at $117.67, with a volume of 28981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.32.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $654.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

