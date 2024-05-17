Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$24.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.39.

Shares of IVN opened at C$19.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 1.98. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$20.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5209327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

