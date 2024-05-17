Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 87,186 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2,015.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,186 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 2.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $148.28. 4,841,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,965. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.