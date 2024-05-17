Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $194.71. 1,481,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

