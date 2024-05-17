Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 1.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,339 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.58. 1,783,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,020. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.90 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

