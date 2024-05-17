Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,893 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $1,861,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock worth $658,248,007. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.32. 1,221,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $427.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.