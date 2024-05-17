Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 3,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL traded up $13.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,665.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,511.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,454.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.