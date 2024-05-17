Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,430 shares of company stock worth $11,608,848 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Trading Down 1.0 %

Cummins stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.96. The company had a trading volume of 620,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,331. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.99. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

