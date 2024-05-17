Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,209,171,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,911,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,159,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,573. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.27. The company has a market capitalization of $196.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.