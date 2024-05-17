Jag Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.69. The stock had a trading volume of 967,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,644. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
