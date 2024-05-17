Jag Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DE traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.83. 1,235,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.74 and a 200 day moving average of $385.85. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.78.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

