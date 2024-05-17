Jag Capital Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,614 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $813,129,000 after purchasing an additional 130,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $687,936,000 after acquiring an additional 230,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $728,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.41. 5,730,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $219.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

