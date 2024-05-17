Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,502 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,372,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,649. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $92.65.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

