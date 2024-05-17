Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 4,291 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.75. The stock had a trading volume of 288,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,806. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

