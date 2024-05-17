Jag Capital Management LLC Takes $5.82 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after buying an additional 2,742,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

PLTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,823,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,215,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.85, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,457,938 shares of company stock valued at $415,665,719. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

