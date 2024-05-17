Jag Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,853,000 after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 619,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,705,000 after purchasing an additional 58,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,138,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 361,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,642,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

LECO stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.02. 212,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.23 and its 200 day moving average is $224.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

