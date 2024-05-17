Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 5.1 %

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.