JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,652. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $213.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.39.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

