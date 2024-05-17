James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Separately, Bank of America cut James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
James Hardie Industries Stock Performance
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 693.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
