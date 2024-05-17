James Salter Code Buys 6,500 Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00.

TSE DBM opened at C$7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$630.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.74. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.64.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7904016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

