Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,299,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $242.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.27 and a 52-week high of $243.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

