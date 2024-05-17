Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 131,651 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 378.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,651 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,348,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,195,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Southern Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,930 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,234,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 928,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,883,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.2 %

SCCO stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average is $90.03. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $63,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

