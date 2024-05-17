Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,504 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 499,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,915,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $396.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,227 shares of company stock valued at $57,182,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.