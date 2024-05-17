Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 166.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 210,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

OMFL stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.