Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,480 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $106.68 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

