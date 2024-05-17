Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,737 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

NYSE GIS opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,765 shares of company stock valued at $745,822. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

