Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Sempra by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 2.8% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.