Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 891,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after purchasing an additional 832,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156,982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,311,000 after purchasing an additional 151,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $84.08 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

