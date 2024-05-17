Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,974 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 113,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

