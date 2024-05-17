Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.98 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $45.41 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

