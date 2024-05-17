Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.51 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 347,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

IDXX stock opened at $540.94 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

