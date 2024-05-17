Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

