Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 19,232 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of Ares Capital worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 86,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,299,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 59,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

