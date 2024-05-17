Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JANX stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 3.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

