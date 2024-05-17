Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Shares of JANX stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 3.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $65.60.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.
