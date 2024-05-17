Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) PT Raised to $63.00 at HC Wainwright

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 3.87. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

