JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. 15,514,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,192,128. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $849,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 30.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 93.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 446,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 215,815 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in JD.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 129,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in JD.com by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

