Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Shares of TXN opened at $194.97 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $195.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $177.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after buying an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

