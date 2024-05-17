Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,412.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,309.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,178.28. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $644.58 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.09 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.