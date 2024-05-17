Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $820.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $727.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $749.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $692.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA has a 12 month low of $404.80 and a 12 month high of $763.93. The company has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in KLA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

