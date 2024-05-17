Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.39.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $94.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.87%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,196,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,800,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

