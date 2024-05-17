Jefferies Financial Group Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.50.

TSE ENB opened at C$50.06 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.75 and a 12-month high of C$52.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. The stock has a market cap of C$106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

