Jefferies Financial Group Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $175.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

TTWO stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average of $152.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

