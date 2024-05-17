Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

Shares of JIAXF stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Jiangxi Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

