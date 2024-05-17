Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
Shares of JIAXF stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Jiangxi Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
