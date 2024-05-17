JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKS shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JKS opened at $24.79 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

