JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Get Carvana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $117.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,080.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,273 shares of company stock worth $90,969,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after buying an additional 1,784,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.